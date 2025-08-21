Europe will have to bear "the lion's share of the burden" for Ukraine's security, US Vice President JD Vance said as Washington pushes for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Vance was asked on Fox News Wednesday night about security guarantees for Ukraine and the extent of Europe's involvement, subjects raised during a flurry of high-level summits held over the past week to seek an end to the war.

"Well, I don't think we should carry the burden here," Vance said. "It's their continent. It's their security, and the president's been very clear; they're going to have to step up here."

Vance also said that, while Washington would help end the withering conflict, European nations must lead on security arrangements.

He did not give specific details.

"The United States is open to having the conversation, but we are not going to make commitments until we figure out what's going to be necessary to stop the war in the first place," he said.

Related TRT Global - NATO jets scramble twice in 48 hours: Are tensions over Ukraine rising even amid peace talks?

'Bluff and pray'

European NATO leaders must not be naive when discussing a Ukraine peace force but face up to the reality that they would need to deploy tens of thousands of troops to the country for the long term, the head of Germany's soldiers' union said.