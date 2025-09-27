The zero waste movement in Türkiye, spearheaded by First Lady Emine Erdogan, marks its eighth anniversary this year, highlighting the country’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Launched on 27 September 2017 under Erdogan’s patronage, the project has evolved into a global environmental initiative promoting efficient resource use, waste reduction, and public awareness.

Under the banner "8th Year for 8 Billion People," the movement continues to expand through social media campaigns. Coordinated by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, the initiative has delivered notable results across energy conservation, greenhouse gas reduction, waste management, and economic savings.

Over eight years, the project has established zero-waste management systems in 205,000 buildings, raising the national recycling rate from 13 percent in 2017 to 36.08 percent in 2024, with a goal of reaching 60 percent by 2035.

Approximately 74.5 million tons of recyclable materials, including paper, plastics, glass, metals, and organics, have been recovered, contributing 256 billion Turkish Lira to the economy.

The initiative has also prevented the cutting of 552.7 million trees, saved 1.71 trillion liters of water, 54.6 billion liters of fuel, and 227.3 billion kilowatt-hours of energy, while avoiding 150 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The movement’s maritime counterpart, Zero Waste Blue, launched on 10 June 2019, has removed roughly 585,000 tons of marine waste from Türkiye’s coasts. The project also integrates a deposit return system, which currently collects 50,000 beverage containers daily, with plans to expand nationwide.

Türkiye’s efforts gain global recognition

Türkiye’s Zero Waste efforts have gained international acclaim. In December 2022, the United Nations General Assembly designated 30 March as "International Zero Waste Day."