Zelenskyy announces military shakeup after Crimea bridge underwater attack
The move comes after Ukraine claimed to have damaged Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.
The decrees have not provided reasons behind the dismissals. / Reuters
June 4, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed multiple decrees confirming a major military reshuffle in the country.

The decrees, published by the website of Ukraine's Presidential Office on Tuesday, notably confirmed Mykhailo Drapatyi's appointment as the commander of the country's Joint Forces, as well as his resignation as the commander of the Land Forces.

On Sunday, Drapatyi had submitted his resignation from his previous post after Kiev said a Russian missile attack targeted a training centre in the country's Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 12 servicemen and injuring over 60.

A separate decree signed by Zelenskyy approved Robert Brovdi as the new commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, specialising in drone warfare, replacing Vadym Sukharevskyi, who was appointed as the first holder of the post in June last year.

Zelenskyy dismissed Ihor Skybiuk as the commander of the Air Assault Forces, replacing him with Oleh Apostol, who was appointed deputy commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces back in November.

The Ukrainian president also relieved Oleksandr Bilous as deputy commander of Ukraine's National Guard.

The decrees have not provided reasons behind the dismissals.

In a video address later in the evening, Zelenskyy said he had a detailed meeting with the country’s military leadership, saying Drapatyi, who also attended the meeting, was appointed the commander of the country’s Joint Forces so that he can "concentrate on the front one hundred percent."

"As for the Land Forces system, especially tasks like training, preparation, changes in the Territorial Centers of Recruitment, and everything related to this – another person will handle that," Zelenskyy said, without providing further details.

Crimea bridge explosion

The move came after Ukraine claimed to have damaged the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) claimed that it carried out an underwater operation damaging the Bridge.

In a statement on Telegram, the intelligence service said the underwater operation was being prepared for several months.

"SBU agents mined the pillars of this illegal object. And today, without any civilian casualties, at 4.44 am, the first explosive device was activated," the statement read.

The underwater supports were severely damaged at the bottom level, Ukraine's intelligence said, adding it used 1,100 kg of explosives in TNT equivalent.

It claimed the bridge cannot be repaired.

The head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malysh, personally supervised the operation and coordinated its planning, the SBU said.

In a separate statement, head of Ukraine's defence intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said he oversaw the planning of the sabotage operation and coordinated the actions of its participants.

