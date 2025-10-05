Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that a Cairo agreement for cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog “is no longer valid” after the imposition of snapback sanctions by Western countries.

“The three European countries thought they could achieve results through the snapback mechanism, but that tool was ineffective and only made diplomacy more complicated,” the state news agency IRNA quoted Araghchi as saying after meeting foreign ambassadors and diplomats accredited to Tehran.

The UN reimposed sanctions on Iran last week for the first time in a decade after they were lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. It came after European signatories of the deal — the UK, France, and Germany — triggered the snapback mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Araghchi stressed that there is no solution to Iran’s nuclear issue “other than a diplomatic and negotiated one.”

“In recent years, there have been repeated threats of military attack, but such an approach has failed to resolve any issue.

“Even now, if the [opposing] parties act in good faith and consider mutual interests, the continuation of negotiations is possible. However, recent developments at the UN Security Council have made the process more difficult,” he said.

‘No more excuses left’