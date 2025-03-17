The Yemeni Houthi group has targeted a United States aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea with multiple rockets and drones for the second time in 24 hours, as the US launched a new wave of air strikes in Yemen.

"In response to the ongoing American aggression against our country, the Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthi forces) targeted the American aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the northern Red Sea for the second time within 24 hours," the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a televised statement on Monday.

He noted that the attack was carried out with multiple ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, in what he described as "a confrontation that lasted for several hours."

Saree added that the group's forces also managed to repel the warplanes' hostile attack, pushing them back.

The Houthi spokesperson warned that escalation against Yemen would be confronted with a counter-escalation.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, meanwhile, reported six US air strikes in Hodeida in western Yemen, and Al-Jawf in the country’s north.

According to the broadcaster, two air strikes targeted a cotton ginning factory in the Zabid district in Hodeida and four air strikes on a government complex in the Al-Hazm district of Al-Jawf province.

No information was yet available about casualties.

The American side is yet to comment on the Houthi statement.