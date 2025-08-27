BIZTECH
2 min read
Qatar's Al Mansour commits to invest $20B in Mozambique
Al Mansour investment firm has been working with several other African nations.
Qatar's Al Mansour commits to invest $20B in Mozambique
Mozambique signs $20 billion agreement with Qatar’s Al Mansour Holdings. / Others
August 27, 2025

Qatari investment firm Al Mansour Holding has signed a $20 billion partnership agreement with Mozambique to support sectors the government is prioritising, including energy and agriculture, President Daniel Chapo's office said.

It is the latest in a series of investments by Al Mansour Holding across Africa, with similar deals in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Botswana announced in the past two weeks.

The continent's vast land resources, a paucity of key infrastructure and some of the world's top mineral deposits crucial to the global renewable energy push have drawn increasing interest from Middle Eastern nations and companies.

Recommended

Earlier on Wednesday, Al Mansour Holding, which is led by Sheikh Mansour bin Jabor bin Jassim Al Thani, announced the acquisition of a 19.9 percent stake in Australia's Invictus Energy to help finance a promising gas project in Zimbabwe.

"We are not here to compete, we are here to complement. We are not here to take, we are here to build," he said in a statement after meeting Chapo on Tuesday, adding that Al Mansour Holding was in Africa for the long term.

In Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema announced on August 18 that the investment firm had pledged $19 billion in investments for the southern African nation.

Explore
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant
Israel’s ex-Shin Bet chief involved in plot to kidnap German heiress’s children
Seoul says talks for the release of South Koreans in the US immigration raid have concluded