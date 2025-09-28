New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he is ending his campaign for a second term, citing mounting financial and political pressures.

"Despite all we've achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign," Adams said in an over-eight-minute video address posted on X on Sunday.

"The constant media speculation about my future and the campaign finance board's decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign."

Reflecting on his four years in office, Adams highlighted what he described as achievements in crime reduction, housing construction, education reform, and lowering costs for working families.

"Although this is the end of my reelection campaign, it is not the end of my public service," said Adams, a former police captain who was elected mayor in 2021.

Mamdani in lead