TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Germany were crowned FIBA EuroBasket champions after beating Türkiye with an 88-83 win.
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
ürkiye's Alperen Sengun highest scorer of the game with 28 points at Arena Riga. / AA
September 14, 2025

The Turkish men's basketball team has secured silver at EuroBasket 2025 after a thrilling final against Germany

Germany were crowned FIBA EuroBasket champions after beating Türkiye with an 88-83 win on Sunday.

The thriller at Arena Riga saw undefeated national teams, with Türkiye's Alperen Sengun being the highest scorer of the game with 28 points.

The first quarter ended 24–22 in favour of Germany, but Türkiye responded strongly by taking the second period 24–16.

Carrying a 46–40 lead into halftime, the Turkish national team maintained their momentum and never looked back.

However, Germany bounced back in the third quarter with a 26–21 run.

Dennis Schroder recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 assists for Germany.

Recommended

Isaac Bonga added 20 points, while Franz Wagner contributed 18 points and eight rebounds in the victory.

For the losing side, Cedi Osman played with 23 points and Shane Larkin scored 13 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Adem Bona added 12 points for the Turkish national team.

Meanwhile, for only the second time in FIBA EuroBasket history, Germany has reached the top of the podium.

Germany's greatest success came in 1993 when they clinched the title, while Türkiye's best result was reaching the final in 2001.

In another Sunday clash, Greece secured a bronze medal with a 92-89 win over Finland in the thrilling third-place game.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
Türkiye extends condolences to DRC over deadly terror attack