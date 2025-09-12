Türkiye have beaten long-time rival Greece 94-68 in Latvia’s capital, Riga, and qualified for the EuroBasket final for only the second time in its history.
Türkiye started with a flyer dominating the first quarter by a score of 26-16; it maintained a steady lead over Greece in the second quarter, with a score of 23-15.
At halftime, Türkiye was well poised in the game with an overall score of 49-31.
The two teams finished head-to-head in the third quarter, but Türkiye still maintained a slight lead of three points with the score at 23-20.
In the final quarter, Türkiye again maintained a lead of 22-17.
Türkiye triumphed with the final overall score of an impressive 94-68.
Jubilant celebrations erupted across Türkiye as the Turkish National Basketball Team's 2025 EuroBasket semi-final match was broadcast not only on television and live streams but also on giant screens set up at 52 locations throughout provinces and districts nationwide.
The Türkiye-Greece EuroBasket 2025 semi-final match was played at Arena Riga in Riga, the capital of Latvia
Earlier, Germany defeated Finland to reach the semi-finals by a score of 98-86.
Türkiye will now face Germany for the final of the European Basketball Championship on Sunday, September 14, in Riga.
It is after 24 years of a long wait for Turkish fans to witness their team playing again in the final.
Türkiye won the silver medal at the EuroBasket 2001, which it hosted, after being defeated by Yugoslavia 78-69 in the final, finishing second.