TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Türkiye will now face Germany for the final of EuroBasket 2025 on Sunday, September 14, in Riga.
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Türkiye will now face Germany for the final of European Basketball Championship. / AA
September 12, 2025

Türkiye have beaten long-time rival Greece 94-68 in Latvia’s capital, Riga, and qualified for the EuroBasket final for only the second time in its history.

Türkiye started with a flyer dominating the first quarter by a score of 26-16; it maintained a steady lead over Greece in the second quarter, with a score of 23-15.

At halftime, Türkiye was well poised in the game with an overall score of 49-31.

The two teams finished head-to-head in the third quarter, but Türkiye still maintained a slight lead of three points with the score at 23-20.

In the final quarter, Türkiye again maintained a lead of 22-17.

Türkiye triumphed with the final overall score of an impressive 94-68.

Jubilant celebrations erupted across Türkiye as the Turkish National Basketball Team's 2025 EuroBasket semi-final match was broadcast not only on television and live streams but also on giant screens set up at 52 locations throughout provinces and districts nationwide.

Recommended

The Türkiye-Greece EuroBasket 2025 semi-final match was played at Arena Riga in Riga, the capital of Latvia

Earlier, Germany defeated Finland to reach the semi-finals by a score of 98-86.

Türkiye will now face Germany for the final of the European Basketball Championship on Sunday, September 14, in Riga.

It is after 24 years of a long wait for Turkish fans to witness their team playing again in the final.

Türkiye won the silver medal at the EuroBasket 2001, which it hosted, after being defeated by Yugoslavia 78-69 in the final, finishing second.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
Türkiye extends condolences to DRC over deadly terror attack