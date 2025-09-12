WORLD
Nepal's ex-top judge Sushila Karki takes oath as interim PM after deadly protests
As interim leader, Sushila Karki is expected to dissolve the parliament, steer fresh elections and probe the mass "Gen Z" protest that left 51 dead and toppled KP Sharma Oli’s government.
Sushila Karki speaks to reporters in Nepal's capital Kathmandu on January 30, 2019. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 12, 2025

Former chief justice Sushila Karki has taken the oath to become Nepal's interim prime minister, following deadly protests that ousted the government of KP Sharma Oli.

Karki was administered the oath of office on Friday by President Ramchandra Paudel, streamed live on national television, and the jurist will serve as interim leader to hold an election within six months.

The 73-year-old legal luminary is expected to recommend dissolution of the 275-seat parliament to the president, according to Setopati digital magazine.

In what is popularly referred to as the "Gen Z" protests, demonstrators had called on the president to dissolve the parliament.

The president is expected to declare a state of emergency after the parliament is dissolved to pave the way for the Karki-led interim set-up to govern the Himalayan nation, according to media reports.

The interim administration’s main task is to hold fresh elections, as well as investigate the Gen Z protests, corruption, and the assets of political leaders.

The push for an interim government followed deadly protests since Monday that left at least 51 people dead and hundreds of others injured, and forced the ouster of Prime Minister Oli’s elected administration.

The deceased include three Nepal police personnel, 21 protesters, 18 others, and nine prisoners, according to police.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
