​​​​​​​The Israeli military hit the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in southern Gaza on Sunday, killing a staff member, according to the organisation.

“One Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) staff member was killed and three others injured after Israeli forces targeted the Society’s headquarters in Khan Younis, igniting a fire on the building’s first floor,” the PRCS wrote on X.

The strike hit the first floor of the building, setting it on fire and causing significant damage, the PRCS said in a statement.