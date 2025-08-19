Mohamed Salah has become the first player to win the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) men's player of the year for a third time after guiding Liverpool to Premier League glory.

The Egyptian scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists to propel the Reds to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title with four games to spare last season.

Salah also scooped the award in the 2017/18 and 2021/22 seasons.

The 33-year-old picked up the Football Writers' Association and Premier League player of the year awards in recent months.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers won the young player of the year award the year following a breakthrough campaign that saw the attacking midfielder make his senior international debut for England.

Salah is joined in the 2024/25 PFA Premier League team of the year by Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.