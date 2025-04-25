The dispute over Kashmir is 1,500 years old and leaders of both India and Pakistan will figure out "one way or the other" how to deescalate tensions in the volatile region, US President Donald Trump has said.

On Friday, Trump offered his first public reaction on the current crisis between the South Asian nuclear rivals, days after unidentified gunmen shot dead 26 people in India-administered Kashmir, igniting fresh tensions between the regional heavy weights that analysts say could lead to a major crisis in the area.

On Air Force One, Trump mentioned the historical conflict in the disputed border region and acknowledged knowing leaders — Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif — but didn't confirm if he'd contact them.

"I am close to India and Pakistan. They have had that fight for a 1000 years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a 1,000 years, probably longer than that.. Tensions on that border [Kashmir] has been for 1,500 years," Trump added.

"They'll get it figured out one way or the other," he said, adding, "There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been."

'Act of war'

Ties between the two South Asian nations have deteriorated in the days following the deadly attack.

A statement issued in the name of Kashmir Resistance, a previously unknown rebel group, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media, reported by Indian news channels.

The group's claim remains unverified independently.

It said Indian authorities had settled over 85,000 "outsiders" in the disputed region and claimed that those targeted on Tuesday were not "ordinary tourists" but "were linked to and affiliated with Indian security agencies."