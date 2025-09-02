TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Türkiye stepping up efforts to strengthen China ties
Ankara has stressed that the Ukraine-Russia war can be resolved via negotiations, Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that Ankara is making efforts to develop its relations with Beijing. / AA
September 2, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday noted China's awareness of Türkiye's regional importance and influence, adding that Ankara is making efforts to develop its relations with Beijing.

Erdogan's remarks came during his return flight from Tianjin, China, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

About the recent Alaska summit between the US and Russian leaders, the Turkish president said that these talks are reasonable, stressing that only peace-oriented dialogue can end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ankara has, from the beginning, underlined that the Ukraine-Russia war can be resolved via negotiations, Erdogan said, adding: "Talks in Istanbul proved that this path is open."

Erdogan also urged turning the hopes for a Russia-Ukraine peace into "solution-oriented approach and tangible results," stressing leadership-level involvement in the process.

Thanks to the Zangezur Corridor, peace will activate road, rail networks in the region, open border gates, and positively affect trade, many other sectors, Erdogan said on the latest agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

SOURCE:AA
