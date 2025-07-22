WORLD
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
A Bangladesh air force training jet encountered a mechanical failure and crashed on a school site, resulting in fatalities among both children and adults.
Air Force training aircraft crashed into Milestone College campus, in Dhaka / Reuters
July 22, 2025

At least 25 children were among the 27 people killed when a Bangladesh Air Force plane crashed into a college and a school campus in the capital city of Dhaka on Monday.

Here is a look at what happened.

How did the crash happen?

The fighter aircraft took off at 1:06 p.m. (0706 GMT) from the air force base in Dhaka's Kurmitola for a routine training mission. Soon after, it experienced a mechanical failure.

The pilot attempted to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas to minimise civilian casualties and damage, but his efforts were unsuccessful and the jet crashed into a building.

Where did the plane go down?

The two-storey building that the plane rammed belonged to the Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Diabari area, located about 10 kilometres from the air force base.

Visuals from the scene showed the mangled remains of the aircraft dented into the side of the building, dismantling its iron grills and creating a gaping hole in the structure.

How many people were killed?

The bodies of at least 27 people, including 25 children, a teacher, and the jet's pilot, were pulled out from the debris.

More than 100 children and 15 other people were also injured, of whom 78 are still admitted to hospitals with burn injuries.

Which aircraft was involved in the incident?

The jet was an F-7 fighter aircraft - the final and most advanced variant in China's Chengdu J-7/F-7 aircraft family, according to Jane's Information Group.

Bangladesh had signed a contract in 2011 for 16 such planes, and deliveries were completed by 2013.

How have authorities reacted?

The Bangladesh Air Force has formed a high-level investigation committee to probe the cause of the accident.

Muhammad Yunus, the head of the country's interim government, has also vowed to "take all necessary measures" to investigate its cause.

In the meantime, the government says it is providing "all kinds of assistance" to those affected.

SOURCE:REUTERS
