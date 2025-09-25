Türkiye and the US signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to deepen their partnership in the nuclear energy field.

As part of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the White House, the two countries initiated a process that will further deepen their' deep-rooted and multidimensional partnership in the field of nuclear energy, the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.