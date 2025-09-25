WORLD
1 min read
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Bayraktar said that they signed the memorandum of understanding on Strategic Civilian Nuclear Cooperation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy, says Turkish energy minister. / AA
September 25, 2025

Türkiye and the US signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to deepen their partnership in the nuclear energy field.

As part of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the White House, the two countries initiated a process that will further deepen their' deep-rooted and multidimensional partnership in the field of nuclear energy, the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Recommended

"We signed the memorandum of understanding on Strategic Civilian Nuclear Cooperation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the presence of the leaders," the minister stated.

He added: "I hope that the work to be carried out within the scope of the agreement will produce mutual benefits for both countries in the coming period."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY