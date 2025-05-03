WORLD
Yemen's Mubarak quits, Salem bin Buraik named as new PM
Mubarak's resignation has come with the US intensifying air strikes on Yemen.
Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, prime minister of Yemen, says he resigned / AP
May 3, 2025

Yemen's government has named Finance Minister Salem bin Buraik as its new prime minister.

Earlier, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, prime minister of Yemen's internationally recognised government, said in a statement that he had resigned after facing "lots of difficulties", including being unable to reshuffle the government.

His exit on Saturday follows a conflict with Rashad Al-Alimi, head of Yemen's presidential council, over his powers after the latter refused Mubarak's request to dismiss 12 of the government's ministers, six government sources told Reuters.

They said Finance Minister Salem Saleh Bin Braik was set to be appointed the new prime minister.

Mubarak was appointed premier in February 2024 after serving as foreign minister. He came to prominence in 2015 when he was kidnapped by Houthis while serving as Yemen's presidential chief of staff.

Mubarak's resignation, which he announced in a statement, came with the US intensifying air strikes on Yemen.

The deadly strikes on the Houthis since March have been the biggest US military operation in the Middle East since US President Donald Trump took office in January.

Yemen has been embroiled in civil war for over a decade.

The Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and ousted the recognised government, forcing it to relocate to the southern port of Aden.

The Houthis now hold most of the country, including its main population centres in the north and west.

