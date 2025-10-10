TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Special flight to return 94 activists from seized Freedom Flotilla to Türkiye
Flight will bring back 18 Turkish citizens, along with activists from 20 other countries, following Israel's seizure of the coalition's vessels.
Special flight to return 94 activists from seized Freedom Flotilla to Türkiye
Turkish Airlines plane carrying Turkish citizens from the Global Sumud Flotilla arrives at Istanbul Airport on October 7, 2025. / AA
October 10, 2025

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli announced that 18 Turkish citizens aboard the vessels of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which were seized by Israel, will return to Türkiye on Friday afternoon via a special flight.

Keceli said on X: “The 18 citizens on the Freedom Flotilla vessels seized by Israel are coming to our country this afternoon on a specially arranged flight. With this flight, we are evacuating a total of 94 activists from 21 countries.”

The Israeli navy attacked ships of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's Thousand Madleens convoy to Gaza early Wednesday in international waters, roughly 120 nautical miles (222 kilometres) from the enclave.

The convoy set sail after Israeli naval forces attacked and seized more than 40 boats last week that were part of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla and detained over 450 activists on board. Most of them have been deported.

Recommended

Israel, as the occupying power, has also previously attacked Gaza-bound ships, seized their cargo, and deported the activists on board.​​​​​​​ Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable.

RelatedTRT World - ‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye to ramp up humanitarian efforts in Gaza: Erdogan
Syria's security is inseparable from Türkiye: Fidan
Türkiye crushes Bulgaria 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers
Turkish, Syrian officials meet in Damascus, vow defence collaboration
Türkiye backs all efforts to end Israel's Gaza genocide: Erdogan
Turkish intel chief hails Gaza ceasefire as historic, urges vigilance against violations
Türkiye ready to join Gaza Task Force: Defence Ministry
Türkiye, Iraq vow stronger ties on energy, security and Gaza ceasefire
Erdogan warns repeat of genocide in Gaza would have 'heavy cost'
Türkiye steps in: How Erdogan’s diplomacy helped deliver Gaza’s hardest-won ceasefire
By Hursit Dingil
President Erdogan hosts IKRG Leader Nechirvan Barzani in Ankara
Türkiye to monitor implementation of Gaza ceasefire: President Erdogan
TRT World Forum 2025 convenes top minds to address global issues
Türkiye welcomes Gaza ceasefire, urges immediate humanitarian aid
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement, vows continued support for Palestine
Türkiye’s air hubs welcome 187.4M passengers in January-September