British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has commended Türkiye’s pivotal regional role during a press conference in Ankara following talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Lammy on Monday underscored the close diplomatic relationship between the UK and Türkiye, built on frequent dialogue, strategic alignment, and deep cultural connections.

"In those 12 months in office, there has not been one month in which I have not met or spoken, often more than once, with Minister Hakan Fidan," he said, highlighting the strength and frequency of UK-Türkiye engagement.

Lammy pointed to the estimated five million UK nationals expected to travel to Türkiye this year and the presence of Turkish-speaking communities in the UK as evidence of enduring people-to-people ties.

He emphasised ongoing negotiations for a new Free Trade Agreement, building on £28 billion ($38.4 billion) in annual trade.

“Having Turkish industry and business working in partnership, often located in the United Kingdom, is a testament to that strong business relationship,” he added.