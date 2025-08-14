WAR ON GAZA
Israel destroys over 300 homes in Gaza's Zeitoun in three days
Civil Defence says demolitions targeted multi-storey buildings and left casualties under rubble.
August 14, 2025

The Israeli military has demolished more than 300 homes in Gaza’s Zeitoun neighbourhood over the past three days, in what the Civil Defence described as a deliberate targeting of civilian residential areas.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence in Gaza, said on Wednesday that Israeli forces carried out heavy assaults in Zeitoun, focusing on buildings with five or more floors.

He said the explosives used caused surrounding structures to collapse, with some homes destroyed while residents were still inside.

"Demolitions were carried out without prior warning, and intense bombardment prevented rescue teams from reaching the wounded," Basal said.

The Zeitoun neighbourhood, located in central Gaza, has faced repeated Israeli attacks during the carnage.

The latest wave of demolitions is part of what Palestinian officials describe as Israel’s ongoing occupation plan to depopulate and destroy civilian infrastructure in the enclave.

Civil Defence crews reported difficulty reaching many of the sites due to continuing bombardment, raising fears that people remain trapped under the rubble.

Eyewitnesses said entire blocks have been levelled in parts of Zeitoun.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Israel’s carnage in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 61,700 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children, according to local health authorities.

The destruction of homes has left hundreds of thousands displaced, with many forced to shelter in overcrowded tents or damaged buildings.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

International humanitarian organisations have repeatedly warned that Israel’s large-scale destruction of civilian property in Gaza violates international law, which prohibits collective punishment and the targeting of civilian infrastructure.

SOURCE:AA
