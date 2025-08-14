The Israeli military has demolished more than 300 homes in Gaza’s Zeitoun neighbourhood over the past three days, in what the Civil Defence described as a deliberate targeting of civilian residential areas.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence in Gaza, said on Wednesday that Israeli forces carried out heavy assaults in Zeitoun, focusing on buildings with five or more floors.

He said the explosives used caused surrounding structures to collapse, with some homes destroyed while residents were still inside.

"Demolitions were carried out without prior warning, and intense bombardment prevented rescue teams from reaching the wounded," Basal said.

The Zeitoun neighbourhood, located in central Gaza, has faced repeated Israeli attacks during the carnage.

The latest wave of demolitions is part of what Palestinian officials describe as Israel’s ongoing occupation plan to depopulate and destroy civilian infrastructure in the enclave.

Civil Defence crews reported difficulty reaching many of the sites due to continuing bombardment, raising fears that people remain trapped under the rubble.