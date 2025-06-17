US President Donald Trump’s trade war unsettled global markets and revealed a resilience in China’s economy that American officials had underestimated.

As Trump joins fellow leaders at the 51st G7 summit in Canada, tensions are high, not just over Iran’s recent retaliation against Israel. A looming wave of tariffs, set to take effect on July 9, is fuelling concern among dozens of countries, some of them seated at the summit table.

Ahead of the summit, the rare earths deal finalised by the US and China in London has intensified pressure on Japan and the European Union to either strike similar trade deals or face punitive tariffs.

China holds a steadier and strategic leverage of a geopolitical card. It controls about two-thirds of the global supply of rare earth minerals, and roughly 90% of processing capacity. The said minerals are crucial for electric vehicles, wind turbines, smartphones, and advanced military systems.

America, by contrast, is more erratic. Its economic signals shift from week to week, and its trade posture remains reactive and uncertain. Tensions are expected to run high, especially after Trump famously stormed out of the 2018 G7 meeting. This year, too, he returns without a coherent strategy. And as of writing this report, news of him “ exiting ” the summit is splashed across the headlines.

Tariffonomics: risk vs uncertainty

Trump campaigned on being tough on China, only to backtrack, double down days later, and then reverse course again. One week he’s targeting Canada, the next it’s the EU.

He may be leaning into a “ madman theory ” approach, perhaps believing unpredictability gives him leverage in negotiations while he seemingly enjoys watching cabinet officials scramble to keep up.

But global markets don’t reward unpredictability. They punish it.

In finance, risk and uncertainty are not the same. Investors can manage risk—they assess it, price it, and demand returns accordingly. Think of it this way: risk is like knowing there’s a 60% chance of rain. You can prepare: bring an umbrella or stay home. Uncertainty, on the other hand, is not knowing if it’ll rain, snow, or if the sun will disappear. You can’t plan for that. It throws everything off.

Following Trump’s tariff announcements, the S&P 500 dropped sharply and has yet to return to pre-announcement levels, despite multiple walk-backs and “pauses.” Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index recorded its worst two-day drop ever. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg each lost over $23 billion in a matter of hours.

You might ask, “Why should the average American care if billionaires lose money?” Because much of that wealth is tied up in stock prices. When valuations drop, companies have a harder time raising capital. These paper losses directly affect their ability to grow, hire, and invest.