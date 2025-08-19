WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Palestine to make historic Miss Universe debut with Nadine Ayoub vowing to carry her nation’s voice
Nadine Ayoub, set to be Palestine’s first-ever Miss Universe contestant, says she will represent “resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland” when she takes the stage in November.
Palestine to make historic Miss Universe debut with Nadine Ayoub vowing to carry her nation’s voice
Miss Palestine to compete in Miss Universe pageant for first time / Instagram
August 19, 2025

Palestine is set to make its debut at the Miss Universe pageant this year, as its contestant vows to spotlight the resilience and strength of her people on the world stage.

Nadine Ayoub, 27, a certified health and nutrition coach crowned Miss Palestine in 2022, will make history in November 2025 as the country’s first-ever representative at the Miss Universe pageant, according to news reports.

Ayoub was raised across Canada, the United States and the West Bank, is currently divides her time between Dubai and Ramallah.

“I am honoured to announce that for the first time ever, Palestine will be represented at Miss Universe,” Ayoub stated on her Instagram account. “Today, I step onto the Miss Universe stage not just with a title – but with a truth,” she added.

“As Palestine endures heartbreak – especially in Gaza – I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced,” said Ayoub, referring to the strength and resilience of her people.

Recommended

“I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see. We are more than our suffering – we are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us,” she said.

The Miss Universe pageant, among the world’s most-watched beauty contests, features participants from over 80 countries.

Palestine’s first appearance carries symbolic weight, coming as the Israeli war in Gaza dominates global attention and more nations signal recognition of a Palestinian state.

Beyond showcasing beauty and talent, the pageant has served as a stage for contestants to champion causes and express their national identity.


Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City