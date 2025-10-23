The Palestinian group Hamas has said that it is entering a national dialogue with all Palestinian factions.

The announcement coincided with a meeting in Cairo between delegations from Hamas and Fatah, under Egyptian mediation, to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the future of the enclave.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the movement is "heading into national dialogue with open hearts and extended hands to the Palestinian Authority and other national forces," stressing that the authority "is one of the Palestinian institutions that cannot be bypassed."

Qassem urged that the authorities "align with the prevailing national consensus in Gaza and come to the dialogue with an open mind," recognising that "this is a time for national unity and prioritising the national interest over narrow partisan interests."

He warned that "the current period is dangerous not only for Hamas but for the entire Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The Hamas spokesperson reaffirmed the movement’s full commitment to implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement "in all its details," urging mediators to pressure Israel to ensure compliance.

He said Hamas has been holding "around-the-clock discussions to complete the agreement and taking major field steps to implement what has been agreed upon."

According to Qassem, Hamas received clear guarantees from Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, as well as direct assurances from the United States, that "the war has effectively ended" and that implementing the agreement's terms "constitutes its full conclusion."