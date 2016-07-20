The attempted military coup in Türkiye last week may have failed to topple the government but it certainly succeeded in creating abundant fodder for conspiracy theorists.

Although most conspiracy theories are brushed off as utter nonsense, surprisingly some reputable mainstream media outlets ran conspiracy theories regarding the coup as news stories.

A common theme recurring in a number of portals is the theory that the coup attempt was an inside job to dissolve secularism and civil liberties in Türkiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) government are often portrayed in the media as an authoritarian regime that wants to destroy civil liberties, silence critics and resurrect the Ottoman Empire by imposing strict interpretations of Islam both in Türkiye and beyond.

Notably, Türkiye is the only non-former Soviet state that has more than a 95 percent Muslim population and is officially secular.

It has been secular since the Turkish republic was established in 1923 and has built its nation on this principle in order to create better ties with a largely secular Europe.

This is despite the fact that nine European countries have still yet to officially adopt secularism today, including Türkiye's closest European neighbour Greece.

Some, however, have argued that the AK Party, a party Erdogan founded and led until he became president in 2014, is trying to Islamise the country.

The reason why this may appear to be the case is that in the past decade the party has worked to restore civil liberties that were eroded by previous military coups.

While the shackles of former authoritarian governments are being broken all across the board, particularly on the open displays of Kurdish identity, the increasing role of Islam in Türkiye stands out more obviously due to the fact that religion was the most suppressed aspect of daily life under past governments.

Keeping in mind that Türkiye is a Muslim-majority country, it is no surprise that as democratic rights and freedom of speech continue to be expanded, Islamic values become increasingly mainstream in society, the same way Judaism is held dear in secular Israel.

That does not mean the civil liberties of those who prefer alternative lifestyles is being affected.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs are running as normal, women have not been forced to cover up with burkas or hijabs, and there is no crackdown on homosexuality.