His name was John Allen Chau. Last week, when he was killed on the shores of North Sentinel Island in the middle of the Bay of Bengal, few had heard of the place, and even fewer knew where it was.

His crime? Wanting to meet the islanders and possibly convert them to Christianity.

On the face of it, this seems like a brutal murder, committed against a man with peaceful intentions by a violent people who seem to be as far removed from civilisation morally, as they are geographically.

Headlines across major newspapers in the US, where Chau is from, portrayed it as much. Articles were written that resembled hagiographies more than news stories, recounting Chau’s many humanitarian works and the coldness of his death.

Like the mysterious island itself, there is more to this story that when revealed is enough to anger the calmest of individuals.

A history of the 'uncontacted'

As islands go, you’d think a tiny speck of earth like North Sentinel Island—nestled hundreds of miles from any large landmass—would not hold any significance to anyone.

With an area of just 43 square miles or two thirds the size of Manhattan, the island is small and part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory of India. It’s covered in forest, surrounded by treacherous coral reefs with no natural harbour and worse, no natural resources.

While politically it belongs to India, the Indian government wants nothing to do with it, and no Indian has set foot on it in years. However, the island’s importance stems not from the land, but the people who inhabit it, numbering just a few dozen.

While we call the inhabitants Sentinelese, that’s just a cop-out as we don’t know what else to call them. That’s because we don’t know what they call themselves. We don’t know what language they speak or how they live. We don’t know very much about them really except that they use bows and arrows and have lived on the island since time immemorial.

India has stayed out of the islanders’ affairs for decades, in effect making the islanders almost a sovereign nation.

That’s just as well because the islanders’ very survival might depend on it.

When the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were first fully colonised in the 18th century, not only could no one figure out the many languages spoken there—or connect their culture to other cultures—thousands of them died of disease within just a few years.

Like Native Americans, the Andamanese had very little contact with people from the outside and lacked immunity to diseases such as the flu, smallpox and measles. The entire population was almost wiped out by their introduction through the bodies of outsiders. The few that survived were quickly classified as "Negrito" a Spanish word that is the diminutive form of the word for black because the islanders had had dark skin and curly hair but were on average shorter in stature than the arriving British colonisers.

These peoples seem to be one of the earliest human populations that started inhabiting Asia if not the earliest. Their numbers are getting smaller and smaller through colonisation or assimilation.

Many Andamanese tribes for obvious reasons didn't want to be ruled by outsiders, but like Natives everywhere were forcibly colonised. Still, some tribes refused contact on pain of death. Today, the islands’ native populations are greatly reduced mostly through disease.

For a variety of reasons, however, Sentinel Island and its inhabitants were miraculously left alone. This was not out of charity. The main reasons were that it was small, there were few resources, the reef around the island made shipping difficult and finally, the few colonisers that ventured in, faced inhabitants who fought back bravely from day one.

Even so, in the late 19th century, the British went to the island, kidnapped six of its inhabitants and brought them to Port Blair, the capital of the territory, for study. However, two of them who were much older died likely of disease, and the remaining four, all children, returned.