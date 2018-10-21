WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brexit continues to remain divisive subject among UK citizens
Britain's divorce from the European Union has not only polarised political parties but the deal is also creating divisions among members of the same family.
Brexit continues to remain divisive subject among UK citizens
Protesters participating in an anti-Brexit demonstration march through central London, Britain on October 20, 2018. / Reuters
October 21, 2018

While Brexit continues to drive a wedge between political parties, it is also polarising families. 

Two brothers in Notthingham, who run their own businesses next to one another, have opposing opinions when it comes to the Britain's divorce from the European Union.

"My principles basically are that Britain should be, like any other country a sovereign state. It should be reliant on its own government, its own parliament, its own laws," says Nigel Baxter. who is a managing director of RH Commercial Vehicles.

But, his brother, Ian Baxter, who is chairman of Baxer Freight, has different take on the matter. 

Recommended

"I think the reality of modern life is that co-operation with our neighbours and friends is really important," 

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites