A member of the 15-man hit team responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi was captured on surveillance cameras dressed in his clothes in Istanbul on the day the journalist was killed, CNN reported on Monday.

CNN broadcast surveillance video which it said was part of the Turkish government's investigation into Khashoggi's death. It appears to show the man leaving the consulate by the back door, wearing Khashoggi's clothes, a fake beard, and glasses.

CNN reported that the same man was seen in Khashoggi's clothing at the city's Blue Mosque just hours after the journalist was last seen alive entering the consulate on October 2.

The video shows the man, still dressed in Khashoggi's attire, entering a public toilet near the Blue Mosque in Istanbul's Fatih district and then later emerging in his own clothing in an attempt to blend into crowd.

The man in the video was identified by a Turkish official, according to CNN, as Mustafa al Madani. He was part of the hit squad, sent to kill the journalist at the Saudi consulate during a scheduled appointment to get papers for his upcoming wedding.

Search for body continues

To cover up the murder, the hit squad rolled up Khashoggi's body in a rug, took it out in a consular vehicle and handed it over to a "local cooperator" for disposal, according to officials who had earlier leaked information on the case to local and international media.