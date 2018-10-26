The oldest woman in Bolivia, and perhaps the world, turned 118 on Friday, remaining lucid and in good health, authorities in the South American country said.

Julia Flores was born in 1900 in a Quechua family in the mining region of Potosi in the country's south.

Known as "Mama Julia," Flores celebrated her birthday amongst family, friends and local authorities from Sacaba, where she now lives in the centre of Bolivia.

In a country where the average life expectancy is 71, Flores is an exception to the rule.

If her age was officially recognised, she would be the oldest living person and third oldest of all time, but she hasn't been confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records.