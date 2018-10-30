Since the far-right Freedom Party has become a part of the Austrian government, the political climate in the country has changed drastically.

Racist statements are the new normal, the country's police and judiciary are controlled by right-wing extremist politicians and Islamophobic policies are being enforced.

It's been obvious that refugees would be the very first victims of the far-right in Austria.

Reportedly, anti-refugee sentiment increased sharply over the last few months. This is not just the case among society in general but especially in public offices and other government departments – places refugees are required to regularly visit.

According to Austrian daily Die Presse, there have been cases in which public officials made fun of asylum seekers when they shared their stories. There have also been cases where the stories of interviewed refugees were not believed, without any real reason.

"She told me I could not be from Iraq because I look like someone from Romania," one Iraqi said.

According to Fardeen Rahimi, an Afghan refugee who lives in the city of Innsbruck, many asylum seekers feel the contempt of public officials.

"We know that fascists are part in the government, and we can feel it. People like us are being dehumanised in public offices these days. This is a matter of fact," he told me.

Rahimi arrived in Austria six years ago. His asylum request has been rejected by authorities three times. Although Rahimi worked and educated himself, he did not see an opportunity to stay in Austria until a lawyer took his case.

"I had luck. Many others were deported. Especially when the new government came to power," he said.

Rahimi's asylum requests were rejected when Austria's government consisted of a coalition between the Social Democrats and Conservatives, until last year.

Also during that time, a number of anti-refugee policies had been adopted.

For example, Afghanistan – a country that was torn apart by war and chaos for decades – has been considered as a safe place to deport refugees.

In October 2016, the EU signed a controversial refugee deal with Afghanistan's government. The deal included the deportation of an unlimited number of Afghan refugees and in exchange, Kabul's government was promised billions of dollars from the EU.

Leading European states like Germany and Sweden started to build a narrative in which certain areas have been described as "safe". Austria did the same and began to deport Afghan refugees.

Repeatedly, politicians of the Freedom Party made their intention clear and claimed that the country needs to become "safer" by deporting "criminal refugees". One step forward was to make deportations easier and unexpected.

"They appear out of nowhere in the middle of the night, put you into an airplane and you are gone", Rahimi told me.