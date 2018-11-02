Pakistani police and the family of prominent cleric Maulana Sami ul-Haq, who also was known as the "father of the Taliban," say he was killed outside his home in Rawalpindi.

Unknown attackers killed the cleric, who runs an Islamic seminary in northwestern Pakistan, his deputy Yousaf Shah said.

There were conflicting reports of exactly how he was killed and why his bodyguard and driver were apparently not there to defend him at the time of the attack.

Shah initially said that Haq had been shot dead.

Haq's nephew Mohammad Bilal said that his uncle was found with stabbing and gunshot wounds in a house he owns in an upscale area on Islamabad's outskirts.

"When the assailants entered his house ... They first started stabbing Maulana Sami ul-Haq with knives and daggers and then shot him dead," he said.

Further details remained unclear.

TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports.