France has issued international arrest warrants for three senior Syrian regime officials in connection with the deaths of two Franco-Syrian nationals, legal sources said on Monday.

The warrants, which target the regime's National Security Bureau director Ali Mamlouk and two others, were issued for "complicity in acts of torture", "complicity in crimes against humanity" and "complicity in war crimes".

The warrants were issued on October 8, but made public only on Monday, according to the International Federation for Human Rights advocacy group (FIDH).

The other high-ranking officials are Jamil Hassan, head of the Syrian regime air force's intelligence agency, and Abdel Salam Mahmoud, in charge of the air force intelligence's investigative branch at the Mezzeh military airport in Damascus.

They are wanted in connection with the disappearance of Mazen and Patrick Dabbagh, a father and son, who were arrested in November 2013 and went missing after being detained in the Mezzeh detention centre, according to the FIDH.

They were officially declared dead this summer.

In June, the German weekly Spiegel reported that German prosecutors had also issued an inter national arrest warrant for Jamil Hassan on charges he oversaw the torture and murder of hundreds of detainees.