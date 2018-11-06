Every two to three years when there is a change of command at the famed Inter-Services-Intelligence (ISI), there is much speculation in the regional and international press about the incoming Lieutenant-General who takes over Pakistan’s premier spy agency.

Not even the newly appointed heads of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have the hype and furore, either negative or positive, associated as comes with the ISI.

In the last 18 months there have been at least four major books on the ISI by leading authors. The ISI chief has in recent history been the only intelligence chief to be on the Forbes power list, when former Director General (DG) of the ISI, Lt-General Ahmed Shuja Pasha appeared in the famed list in 2012. He was also in the top 100 power list in Time Magazine in 2011.

The only other Pakistanis in the list are unsurprisingly the Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) that appears on the list annually, with the incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa appearing in the Forbes 2018 list.

So as Lt-General Asim Munir takes over as the new chief, once again the world’s press is talking about the ISI.

What is that makes the ISI so newsworthy? Is it the war in Afghanistan? The potential nuclear flashpoint with India or is it the influence it wields over the wider region and globally?

What they say about the ISI

Adrian Levy is a bestselling and award-winning author and filmmaker, who has been a regular visitor to Pakistan and the region for over twenty years. He knows the region intimately and better than most of his contemporaries.

His last book co-authored with Cathy Scott-Clark, The Exile, is widely seen as a definitive and unparalleled account of Al Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, and his years on the run.

Levy has had a decade of access to meeting top intelligence officials from Pakistan, Iran, the Arab world, the US, Israel and the UK. He also tackles the sensitive subject of alleged ISI involvement in terrorism.

Far from accusing the ISI of terrorism - Levy, reckons that the Pakistan Army and the ISI played the key role in decapitating the top leadership of Al Qaeda with virtually all the top ten most wanted captured in raids and through intelligence tips by the ISI.

While the Afghans and other regional countries blame the ISI for sheltering bin Laden – Levy’s views echo that of the top American officials including President Obama i.e. that the ISI and Pakistan did not know the world’s most wanted terrorist was hiding in Abbottabad.

Levy also believes that with the help of the ISI, the CIA were able to cripple Al Qaeda in South and Central Asia.

The German author and Central Asia expert, Hein Kiessling, also published a book in 2017 titledFaith, Unity, Discipline: The Inter-Service-Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan. Kiessling has lived in Pakistan for over a decade and has met almost all the Director Generals of the ISI and crafted a historical narrative of the history and politics of the agency.