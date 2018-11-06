The number of foreign tourists visiting Turkey is expected to pass the 40 million mark in 2018.

The announcement was made by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy who was speaking at the opening of the Turkish pavilion at the World Tourism Market 2018 in London on Monday.

Ersoy said the ministry projected 30 or 35 percent increase in the number of British tourists visiting Turkey in 2018.

“I am expecting a 23 percent increase next year. I hope we will reach the target of 48 million [tourists],” he added. Turkey expects to host around 50 million tourists in 2019, he said.

Ninth most visited city in the world

According to Mastercard’s Global Destination Cities Index, Istanbul and Antalya are in the top 20 most visited cities across the world.

Istanbul was the third-most visited city in Europe and ninth in the world with its 10.7 million overnight visitors. The average spending per day for a person is $108 in Istanbul.

The city by the Bosphorus is projected to experience the largest bump in visitors in 2018 among top international destinations. The city is forecast to see 12.8 million tourists in 2018.

Gateway to the Turkish Riviera

Antalya reached number 4 on the list of top 10 visited cities in Europe, and 11 on the world list with 9.4 million people visiting in 2017.