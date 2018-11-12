At stake in Tuesday's midterm Congressional elections in the United States were all 435 seats in the House of Representatives. Each party needed 218 seats to control the House. Thirty-five seats were up for election in the 100 seat Senate, with 51 the number needed for a majority. Republicans hold 42 seats that are not up for election, the Democrats 23. Thirty-six states were voting for governors.
We shall update the numbers as they come in (unless otherwise noted, all information is from AP):
House of Representatives
435 seats up for election, with 218 seats needed for a majority.
Democrats - 227 : Republicans - 198
Senate
Thirty-five seats up for election, with 51 needed for a majority. The number in brackets is the total held by each party, including seats not up for re-election.
Democrats - 46* (46) : Republicans - 51 (51) *includes 2 Independents
Governor's races
Democrats - 23 : Republicans - 25
Latest news (with the newest item at the top):
According to estimates by The New York Times, approximately 114 million votes were cast in US House races in 2018. That's compared to 83 million in 2014.
The Associated Press, which is considered authoritative, reports that the Democrats have secured the 218 seats needed to gain control of the US House, gaining the power to investigate Trump and shape the country's legislative agenda.
Colorado Democrat Jared Polis is elected as the first openly gay US governor - US media projections
Voters in Minnesota and Michigan on Tuesday elected the first two Muslim women to serve in the US Congress, a former refugee who fled Somalia's civil war and a Detroit-born Palestinian-American. The victories by the two Democrats, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, came on an election night when members of multiple minority groups had a chance to score electoral firsts.
The election will put a record number of women in the US House; biggest gains are among Democrats.
President Donald Trump called Tuesday's midterm congressional elections a "tremendous success," despite his Republican Party losing control of the House of Representatives. The Republicans retained control of the Senate.
Democrats take control of the US House of Representatives in the Congressional midterms - US media
Republican challenger Josh Hawley defeats Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill in their race for a US Senate seat in Missouri - Fox News
Democrat Andrew Gillum concedes to Republican Ron Desantis in Florida's gubernatorial election
Republicans retain control of the Senate - US media
Republicans are likely to retain control of the Senate, after Mike Braun (R) defeated the Democrat incumbent, Joe Donnelly, in Indiana.
Palestinian-American Rashida Tlaib becomes the first Muslim US congresswoman, elected on the Democratic ticket for Michigan's District 13 in the House election.
AP is calling Virginia District 10 for Jennifer Wexton (D), the second House seat to flip. The incumbent was Barbara Comstock (R). Wexton is a Democratic lawyer and state senator.
AP is calling Florida District 27 for Donna Shalala (D), making it the first called race to flip in these Congressional midterms. The traditionally Republican district has tilted more toward Democrats in recent years. Donna Shalala served in President Bill Clinton’s cabinet and was president of the University of Miami.
AP projects that Bernie Sanders (Independent) of Vermont will be re-elected to the US Senate.
AP has called the first result of the House election, projecting that Harold Rogers (R) will defeat Kenneth Stepp (D).