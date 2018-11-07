Displaced Syrian families are leaving neighbouring Turkey to return home, as the security situation begins to improve in parts of northern Syria.

The Syrian border town of Jarablus has changed since it was liberated from Daesh two years ago and thousands are heading back.

Around 250,000 Syrians have already returned to Turkish-controlled areas of Syria, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

“The situation before was really terrible. There was no electricity, we were constantly besieged, and Daesh oppressed the people. Now, the situation has improved: electricity, water, and the logistical support provided by Turkey. And now there's a big number of displaced Syrians returning home from Turkey,” said an AFAD representative.

TRT World’s Oubai Shahbandar has more on life in Jarablus.