The European Parliamentary (EP) elections will be held in May 2019. More than 500 million people across Europe will vote for 751 Member of European Parliament (MEP) seats from 28 different member states.

Nationally registered parties, as well as independent members, can be candidates for a seat and all parties entering the EP need to join a European parliamentary group, to speak for a common agenda.

Therefore, parties are organised in different political groups, from left to right.

The largest two parliamentary groups are the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) and the centre-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (D&A), also named Party of European Socialists (PES).

Currently, there are eight parliamentary groups. These groups form coalitions to establish a cabinet government - the European Commission (EC).

In other words, European citizens will not only decide who will legislate the EU budget for the next five years but also who will lead a cabinet of 28 commissioners (EU-level ministers), replacing current Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

The EPP

The largest parliamentary group - the centre-right EPP - held its party congress to decide its next EC president candidate in Helsinki on Friday.

There were two leading candidates for the role of EU commission president: Manfred Weber and Alexander Stubb.

Weber, the 46-year-old German and chairman of the EPP parliamentary group has so far received support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz.

He follows a stronger conservative agenda, promising to bring Europeback to all regions of the EU.

His rival is Stubb, the former finance minister and prime minister of Finland.

The 50-year-old speaks of the‘The Next Generation of Europe’, addressing the digital revolution of 'our time' and the issue of climate change.

He is pro-European, tackling the issue of migration and speaking for more prosperity within EU borders.

However, the two candidates differ in their emphasis on topics.

The political agenda of the EPP is a conservative, pro-European and predominantly neo-liberal one.