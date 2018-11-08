TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Wall set to improve security along Turkey-Iranian border
Turkey has almost completed a 144 kilometre wall on its border with Iran and says it aims to complete it next year.
Wall set to improve security along Turkey-Iranian border
In the shadow of the mighty mount Ararat, is Turkey's new border wall. / TRTWorld
November 8, 2018

Turkey's new border wall will stretch along the northern part of Turkey's border with Iran. 

It is aimed at keeping the country safe.

Officials say it will prevent smuggling as well as PKK terrorists from moving across the frontier undetected.

Igdir province governor Enver Unlu says part of the border with Iran has long been infiltrated by smugglers and human traffickers.

The part of the country has been a flashpoint where the PKK terror group ambush Turkish servicemen and civilians.

Recommended

It's believed that there are a number of PKK camps with up to 1,000 terrorists, along the Iranian border.

Turkey's decision to build a wall will benefit both sides in terms of security.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal