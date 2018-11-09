Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine are set to hold elections in two self-proclaimed republics on Sunday, in an apparent bid to cement their split from the rest of the country.

The elections in the Donetsk and Lugansk "People's Republics," which have been outside of Kiev's control since 2014, have been strongly condemned by Kiev and the West.

Kiev called on residents of eastern Ukraine to boycott the polls.

'Illegitimate election'

Brussels earlier said the so-called presidential and parliamentary polls were contrary to a 2015 agreement aimed at settling the conflict.

"We expect Russia in particular to make full use of its influence on the separatists in this regard," the EU said in a statement in September.

Eight European countries also condemned the "illegitimate" elections in a declaration at the United Nations last month, urging Russia to prevent them from going ahead.

But Moscow has rejected the appeals, insisting the vote has "nothing to do" with the 2015 Minsk peace accord.

'Power vacuum'

Residents of the region decided unilaterally to hold the elections, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in October.

She said people there were living with "permanent threats of the use of force by Ukrainian authorities."

"The November 11 elections are dictated by the need to fill the power vacuum after the death of Alexander Zakharchenko," she said, referring to a separatist leader who was killed in a bombing at a Donetsk cafe in August.

Denis Pushilin, a former negotiator with Kiev, is now acting leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk republic.

Meanwhile, Leonid Pasechnik, the 48-year-old former regional chief of the Ukrainian security service, is acting leader of the neighbouring republic of Lugansk, also unrecognised internationally.