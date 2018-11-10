A village in Pakistan is struggling to preserve the memories of soldiers who fought and died for the British in World War One.

The village called Dulmial, is located 150 kilometers south of the capital Islamabad.

"Of the 460 men from Dulmial‚ who fought for the Britian in the First World War, 100 were commissioned officers. We're very proud of their sacrifice," says Riaz Ahmad, son of a WWI veteran.