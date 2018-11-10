WORLD
1 MIN READ
WWI centenary: Forgotten soldiers who died for British Raj
Hundreds of men from Dulmial, a village located 150 kilometers south of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, fought for the British Raj in World War One and the villagers are proud of their sacrifice.
Captain Muhammad Khan Malik fought for the British Raj during World War One. / TRTWorld
November 10, 2018

A village in Pakistan is struggling to preserve the memories of soldiers who fought and died for the British in World War One.

The village called Dulmial, is located 150 kilometers south of the capital Islamabad. 

"Of the 460 men from Dulmial‚ who fought for the Britian in the First World War, 100 were commissioned officers. We're very proud of their sacrifice," says Riaz Ahmad, son of a WWI veteran.

TRT World's Ali Mustafa visited the village to find out more about the small place that sent hundreds of men to fight for the Raj.

SOURCE:TRT World
