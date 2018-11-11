Australia and New Zealand launched global commemorations Sunday to mark the centenary of the end of World War I, combining a "roaring chorus" of peace and hope with sombre ceremonies to remember the more than 80,000 of their nationals who died in the carnage of the trenches on the other side of the world.

In moving services across Australia, huge crowds paid tribute to the servicemen and women who gave their lives in the Great War.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke of their ultimate sacrifice, describing scenes of devastation at Fromelles in northern France where bodies littered the battlefield.

"For our tomorrows, they gave their today. In silence, we commit ourselves to standing by those who have returned home," he told thousands of people gathered at the Remembrance Day national ceremony in Canberra.

Of the more than 400,000 of the young Australian federation's citizens who enlisted, more than 300,000 served overseas and almost 62,000 died in the trenches.

More than 10,000 servicemen from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) died during the abortive Gallipoli campaign on the Turkish peninsula.

Although the offensive failed in its military objectives, it gave rise to the legacy of courage and close friendship between the two countries and is regarded as a "coming of age" moment in both nations.

'Roaring chorus'

The New Zealand commemoration followed two minutes of silence at 11:00 am on November 11, when the armistice took effect.