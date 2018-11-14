At least 48 people have been killed in two wildfires burning across the state of California, leaving behind trails of destruction and scorching the homes of thousands.

"Today an additional six human remains were recovered, which brings the total to 48. All six of those remains were located in Paradise, and they were located within homes," Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference.

"This the deadliest fire in the wild land fire history of the United States," he said.

The fire has scorched over 6,400 structures to rubble and burned 110,000 acres of land.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports.

The Woolsey Fire in southern California added to the state's death toll, killing two as it tore through the affluent neighbourhoods of Malibu.

The fire has burned more than 85,000 acres, and along with the nearby Hill Fire it has prompted the evacuation of around 250,000 residents.

State of emergencies were declared in Butte County from the Camp Fire, and in Los Angeles and Ventura County from the Hill and Woolsey Fire.