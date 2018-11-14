An international investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is essential, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, and reiterated Turkish decisiveness to solve the case.

“We will do whatever it takes to bring the murder to light. We have shown the evidence to all those who wanted to see,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told the parliament.

TRT World'sAhmet Alioglu explains.

Turkey previously said it would cooperate in an international investigation, and had called for a UN probe.

Turkey has conducted a transparent process and the whole world has admitted it, Cavusoglu noted.