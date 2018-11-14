TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey calls for international investigation into Khashoggi killing
The call for international action was made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu while addressing the parliament in Ankara.
Turkey calls for international investigation into Khashoggi killing
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
November 14, 2018

An international investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is essential, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, and reiterated Turkish decisiveness to solve the case.

“We will do whatever it takes to bring the murder to light. We have shown the evidence to all those who wanted to see,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told the parliament. 

TRT World'sAhmet Alioglu explains.

Turkey previously said it would cooperate in an international investigation, and had called for a UN probe.

Turkey has conducted a transparent process and the whole world has admitted it, Cavusoglu noted. 

Recommended

Khashoggi, a frequent contributor to The Washington Post, was killed on Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. 

TRT World's Tarek Cherkaoui explains.

After weeks of denying involvement, the Kingdom admitted Khashoggi had been killed inside the consulate but claimed the Saudi royal family had no prior knowledge of any plot to kill the journalist. 

So far, 18 people — including security officers — have been arrested in Saudi Arabia in connection with the murder.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal