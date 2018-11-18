French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday in Berlin that Europe must grow stronger and more sovereign in order to fulfil its duty of preventing "chaos" in global affairs.

Addressing the Bundestag, Macron also called for greater European unity and self-confidence in order to meet future challenges.

He said Europe must not "become a plaything of great powers, must assume greater responsibility for its security and its defence, and must not accept a subordinate role in world politics."

"Europe, and within it the Franco-German couple, have the obligation not to let the world slip into chaos and to guide it on the road to peace," Macron told the German parliament.