Amazon workers in Spain, Germany and Britain went on strike on the day of the "Black Friday" sales bonanza asking for better work conditions, though the online giant played down the impact of the stoppage.

The employees, many of whom are following the hashtag #Amazonwearenotrobots, had already staged a similar work stoppage in July during another sales day for the retailer.

Amazon defended its workplace policies, saying it had created more than 25,000 jobs in the United Kingdom and describing itself as "an employer that is as reliable as it is good" in Germany.

In Spain, Amazon's San Fernando de Henares facility near Madrid, the country's biggest which employs some 1,500 people, had come to "a complete standstill" according to the CCOO union.

Ana Berceruelo of the union said that "lorries are not entering, nor are they leaving" the centre, which prepares packages for clients in Spain and other European countries.

But in a statement, Amazon said "the majority of workers on the morning shift" were working and processing orders.

In Germany, the Verdi union said the strike affected two facilities in Bad Hersfeld in the centre and Rheinberg in the west.

Employees want a labour agreement that would better overtime pay, for instance.