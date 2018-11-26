Increasing opposition to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's (MBS) visit to Tunisia is mounting with hundreds expected to come out and protest his arrival.

"Our move came against the backdrop of his visit to Tunisia, and we consider that Tunisia is more honourable and pure than to receive a criminal like MBS," Zied Jaouadi one of the organisers of a protest against MBS's visit told TRT World.

The Saudi Crown Prince is on a tour of Arab states, including Egypt, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Tunisia, his first since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi unfolded of which MBS stands accused of authorising.

There is also anger in Tunisia at what many see as the role Saudi Arabia played in rolling back the Arab Spring revolution.

"Saudi Arabia exploited the Arab Spring to help spread the ravages and sedition in the Arab countries, and evidence of that cover up is the internationally wanted criminal Zine El Abidine Ben Ali," said Zied Jaouadi.

Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was the former Tunisian president, deposed in 2011 after unprecedented street protests ended his 23-year rule, punctuated by corruption and political oppression.

Ben Ali consequently fled to Saudi Arabia and has not been heard of since.

MBS's visit is being opposed for many reasons according to Mohamed-Dhia Hammami, a Middle East political analyst speaking to TRT World, including the fear that his visit could further politicise Tunisian society.

"They are holding him responsible for the assassination of the journalist Khashoggi, as well as the multiple crimes against humanity he is committing in Yemen. Tunisia’s BDS campaign mentioned his relationship with Israel. He is seen as a representative of the Saudi regime’s belligerent foreign policy that destabilised the region."

The visit to Tunisia by MBS comes at a particularly important moment for the beleaguered Tunisian government, which is facing economic difficulties with increasing unemployment.