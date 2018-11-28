Philippine leftists reacted with dismay on Wednesday to a threat by President Rodrigo Duterte to create a "death squad" to hunt what he said were Maoist assassins, a plan critics said could trigger a spree of killings similar to his bloody war on drugs.

Maoists, leftists and some lawmakers said Duterte would worsen an existing climate of fear and impunity by threatening to unleash his own hit men on those of the New People's Army (NPA), a communist militia that has waged a low-level insurgency in the Philippines for decades.

Duterte said his assassins would take out the NPA's "sparrows", who the communists deployed to kill police during the 1970s and 1980s rule of late strongman Ferdinand Marcos. It is not clear if the sparrows still exist.

"That is their advantage. So I am going to create my own sparrow, the 'Duterte Death Squad'," he said in a speech on Tuesday.

Jose Maria Sison, the exiled founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, denied the existence of "sparrow" assassins and said Duterte was using it as a pretext to kill suspected Maoist rebels.

Sison likened it to Duterte's anti-drugs campaign, during which thousands of people have been killed. Activists say many appear to have been executions, but police deny that and say all were shootouts with drug dealers.

"He gives himself the reason to form his own death squads," Sison told news channel ANC. "Anyone suspected could be killed because police have the license to kill."