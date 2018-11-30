In September 2015, 26-year-old Layla Shweikani travelled from her house in the United States, where she was born and raised, to the Syrian capital Damascus.

It was the year that a mass influx of more than 14,500 internally displaced people were arriving in Damascus from opposition-held Eastern Ghouta as a result of Syrian regime siege and airstrikes. Shweikani studied computer engineering, but she felt the need to travel to Damascus to help with humanitarian work.

In February the following year, she went missing.

Two years later, the Syrian civil registry has sent a death certificate to her family.

Reportsemerged that she had been detained, badly tortured and finally executed by the Assad regime. An anonymous source tells TRT World that she was killed in the infamous Sadnaya prison on December 18, 2016, after being transferred from Adra prison.

US courts currently have another case pending against the Syrian regime for the killing of a US citizen.

Journalist Marie Colvin was killed in 2012 by a rocket as she tried to escape the besieged city of Homs. Her case has already been before the federal court and is currently pending in Washington DC as her family decided to engage a legal team to file a civil action suit in the US federal courts.

“Colvin's case can effectively set a precedent for other similar cases being brought in the US federal courts,” Toby Cadman, an international law specialist in the field of war crimes and human rights told TRT World.

Discussing the death of Shweikani in Syria, Cadman said: “The fact that she is a dual American and Syrian citizen would appear to give her standing or her family standing to bring a case in before the American courts.

Alternatively, he said: “The same kind of process as Colvin’s case could be taken by legal groups working in the United States and brought on her behalf.”

However, Shweikani’s dual citizenship could complicate her case.

According to Cadman, for the Syrian regime, it means she effectively travelled Damascus as a Syrian. But that doesn't mean that there's no obligation on the US authorities to take action when a citizen has been abducted and disappeared, he added.

There are reports that the Czech ambassador, on behalf of the US State Department, asked Bashar al Assad’s security chief Ali Mamlouk to release Shweikani on December 18, eight months after she was detained. But instead, a military judge ordered her killing a week after the request. She was executed two days after the order.

It is unknown if the US made any other effort to save its citizen and no information was released on the whereabouts of her body.

The only information that families of the victims receive from the regime is either a phone call or a document from the civil registration, without provision of any tangible proof. International law considers these cases as forced disappearanceswithout a body. Approximately 82,000 enforced disappearance cases were recorded by the SNHR between March 2011 and August 2018.

Fadel Abdul Ghany, founder of Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) told TRT World that he doesn't think that the State Department did enough to save Shweikani. He said they could solve the issue with discussions and negotiations, or through Russia, which has been actively involved in the war since 2015 as an ally of the Syrian regime.