Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Portugal on Tuesday for a two-day visit to strengthen ties, amid concern in some EU capitals over China's growing influence on the continent.

Fresh from a visit to Spain last week, his two-day stay in Portugal will include a meeting with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and the signing of cooperation agreements.

One of them will bring the Portuguese port of Sines, in the southwest, into what China calls the "new Silk Road", an initiative that offers loans to build railways, roads and ports across Asia, Europe and Africa.

In an op-ed published on Sunday in Portuguese newspapers, President Xi stressed the importance of China's relationship with Portugal as part of a broader network of trade links.

But China's growing influence in Europe, welcomed by Greece and several eastern European countries, is viewed warily by others on the continent.

At the initiative of France and Germany, EU countries last week agreed a framework regulating foreign investment, particularly from China.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Friday that Lisbon did not back the idea and was relieved that the final accord provided for only an advisory role on the part of the European Commission.

Foreign investment does not worry Portugal, and the EU should not "take the path of protectionism" in the face of globalisation, he said.

Portugal, one of western Europe's poorest countries, was open to Chinese investment after being hit hard by the 2008 global financial crisis.

Its 78 billion euro ($88 billion) EU-IMF rescue package in 2011 came with required austerity policies - and a wide-ranging privatisation programme that opened the doors to Chinese investment.