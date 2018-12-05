“Israel digs its own grave”. The hashtag trended on Twitter in Lebanon last night, cocking a snook at the southern neighbour’s latest security announcement. On Hezbollah-affiliated messaging groups, along with colour-saturated pictures of anonymous fighters, the words were equally as bold: “We will cross over”. The messages were sent as a way to say: you will not harm us, we are still here, and we are ready to win.

The less-than-subtle messaging was in response to Israel announcing Operation Northern Shield to “expose and destroy” tunnels dug by Hezbollah between Lebanon and Israel.

Israel believes Hezbollah has dug the tunnels - over an unspecified time period - to facilitate cross-border attacks. Yesterday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the passages as an “unacceptable act of wanton aggression” in a speech at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. He said he held the government in Beirut accountable for all “terror activity” stemming from Lebanon against Israel, which along with the US and some Gulf countries considers Hezbollah a terrorist organisation.

The operation will likely further tensions between Israel and the Iran-backed political group and militia, who fought a month-long war in 2006, leaving more than 1,100 people dead.

Israeli authorities have been keen to emphasise the importance of Operation Northern Shield, which they say will take place entirely within Israeli territory. But officials have given scant detail on the scope of the intelligence they hold. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have not said if they know exactly how many tunnels exist, or how long they expect destroying them to take.

Launching the operation yesterday, the IDF released a video showing what it said was “a Hezbollah operative” inside a tunnel leading from the Lebanese border village of Kafr Kela to Israel. The footage shows a man approaching the camera before an explosion sees him retreat.

Analysts have taken a more cautious tone, pointing out that the identity of the man in the video is not clear and that the tunnel shown was very likely not just discovered.

“It could be Hezbollah checking on its tunnels, but it could just be two curious guys who decided to go and have look at what’s going on,” David Daoud, Lebanon and Hezbollah research analyst at United Against Nuclear Iran, told TRT World.

“I don’t think they [the Israelis] discovered it today. There is a propaganda dimension to this war. Hezbollah plays it much better. The Israelis occasionally know how to make something look good, and this is ‘Oh, look what we found.’ They’ve probably been aware of this tunnel for some time - they probably have a map already laying this out. I doubt the IDF is going into this blind.”

It also remains unclear exactly how the IDF will destroy the tunnels, although Daoud said concrete filling and detonations on the Israeli side were possible options. Israeli authorities moved heavy machinery into place yesterday in apparent preparation for tunnel dismantling.