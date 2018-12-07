TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Istanbul becomes safer as crime rates fall over 17 percent - police chief
Even with a burgeoning population, crime rates remain low in the city by the Bosphorus in comparison to other big metropoles around the world.
Istanbul becomes safer as crime rates fall over 17 percent - police chief
People walk along the popular shopping avenue Istiklal Street near Taksim Square in Istanbul. December 31, 2017. / AP
December 7, 2018

Istanbul is one of the safest cities among the major metropoles, according to its police chief, Mustafa Caliskan.

Speaking at the “Metropol Security” conference at Istanbul Aydin University on Thursday, Caliskan said 35,334 police officers and 2,846 neighbourhood guards work to make the city more secure.

With a population of 15 million, Istanbul has more people than 130 entire countries, he said. 

In Istanbul, one police officer is responsible for nearly 400 people. The world average, Caliskan said, 200 people to one police officer. 

Even with a lower number of dedicated police officers per person, “city security in Istanbul is much higher than other metropoles” Caliskan added.

“In 2017, the homicide rate of Istanbul was 2.6 per 100,000 residents, these rates are higher in many developed countries, according to surveys,” Caliskan said.

According to Caliskan, one big problem for metropoles is when foreign nationals get involved in crime. In Istanbul, 5.4 percent crimes were committed by foreign nationals in 2017. 

He noted there has been a 17.5 percent decrease in crime in the city since last year.

Recommended

How to other major cities fare in 2017?

The murder rate was 3.4 per 100,000 people in New York.

In Brussels, there were 43 homicides in 2017, which amounts to 3.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The homicide rate was 62.25 for every 100,000 residents in Cape Town.

In Amsterdam, there were 16 homicide cases that equal to 2 per 100,000 residents in 2017. 

The urban side of Moscow sees 7.52 homicides per 100,000 in 2017.

At least142 homicides occurred in London which makes the rate 1.7 per 100,000.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal